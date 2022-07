Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,990 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following locations in July. Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole) Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

