A Franklin High School student group geared to LGBTQ youth received a commendation at the June 28 Township Council meeting. Going by the acronym P.A.C.E. – which stands for “protect, accept, care and educate” – the club was formed to “support and protect its students representing the LGBTQ school community and their allies,” according to the commendation.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO