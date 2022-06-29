ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Republican Avery Frix advances to primary runoff election in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District.

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Avery Frix advances to...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
Herald & Review

Ex-state senator charged with stealing gun from constituent

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress has been charged after allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday. Investigators said Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, used his position as a...
FITCHBURG, MA
Herald & Review

Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set for 25 convicted killers

The state of Oklahoma made use of the death penalty for the first time in nearly seven years on Oct. 28, 2021, with the execution of John Marion Grant. In setting new dates for six executions, Attorney General John O'Connor said July 1: "Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted in 2016 to preserve the death penalty as a consequence for the most heinous murders. I’m certain that justice and safety for all of us drove that vote."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Temporary tax relief measures to begin Friday in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins. That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.
ILLINOIS STATE

