Republican Avery Frix advances to primary runoff election in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District.

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness acquitted on felony public corruption charges, found guilty of misdemeanor counts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress has been charged after allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday. Investigators said Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, used his position as a...
The state of Oklahoma made use of the death penalty for the first time in nearly seven years on Oct. 28, 2021, with the execution of John Marion Grant. In setting new dates for six executions, Attorney General John O'Connor said July 1: "Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted in 2016 to preserve the death penalty as a consequence for the most heinous murders. I’m certain that justice and safety for all of us drove that vote."
As severe drought persists in the Southwest, cities are making tough decisions about their traditional firework shows. Some cities have decided to cancel their pyrotechnic displays, while others have chosen to continue them. Dry vegetation and a lack of rainfall have led to a megadrought for more than 75% of...
SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins. That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.
U.S. Steel is planning to slash steelmaking jobs in Illinois as it looks to expand its domestic iron ore supply by investing in a pellet facility in Minnesota and reaching a deal with SunCoke Energy to make pig iron at blast furnaces at Granite City Works near St. Louis. The...
