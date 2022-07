Ozone ALERT thru Thursday for Southwest Indiana​​. OVERNIGHT: Clear. Cool with Lows 59-65 (Northeast to South…61-62 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:31. THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing After Noon and Spotty Showers Possible Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Hot with Highs 89-96 (North to South…92-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-15 THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 70-72.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO