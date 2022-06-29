ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal bring mother's love into latest exchange

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuWgN_0gPF4nvz00

Micahel Chiesa probably wouldn’t approve of the latest social media exchange between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, because now, a mother has become a subject of the trash talk.

Typically, whenever the family is brought into the mix, things turn ugly quickly. However, this time, Masvidal’s mother being a topic of discussion has not resulted in things going south, but rather surprisingly respectful.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Masvidal was asked if McGregor wants to fight, and the response triggered the latest exchange between the two fighters.

“No, Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal said. “If he did, he’d post something, he’d say something, he’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine, my nation, where I come from, something like that.”

McGregor replied to the video clip from the interview, stating that Masvidal’s mother would not be a target of his talk.

“Insult your mom?” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “What a loser you are, mate. Me and your mom get along.”

Over a hour after McGregor left his reply, Masvidal responded to the former UFC champ-champ in a witty and perhaps sarcastic tone, agreeing that his mother does indeed love McGregor.

“Yeah, my mom loves you, man,” Masvidal responded on Twitter. “She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight.”

McGregor has yet to compete since UFC 264, where he broke his leg in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Masvidal’s last fight was in March, a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington.

Despite the ongoing trash talk between the two fighters, there is no indication the UFC is currently interested in booking the pair for a fight.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov names Conor McGregor win as top career moment

LAS VEGAS – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks his victory over Conor McGregor in their anticipated grudge match was the best moment of his legendary MMA career. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC), who landed a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, retired from the sport in October 2020 with a flawless career record, had a lot memorable high points.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 276 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 276 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 276 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Colby Covington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Money in the Bank live results: Who will claim the briefcases in Vegas?

There aren’t too many sure wagers in Las Vegas, but some of the best bets for WWE gold await the competitors in the namesake matches at Money in the Bank tonight. As WWE itself has repeatedly pointed out, the contracts in the briefcases have nearly guaranteed the winners they will be champions sometime in the next year: Men’s winners have an 85% cash-in success rate, while the women’s winners have been perfect so far. That could be bad news for Roman Reigns, who has looked untouchable while holding the WWE Championship and Universal Championship. With a Last Man Standing Match against...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 276 discussion thread

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma Fighting
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy