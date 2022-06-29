El Paso Organizations Awarded $1,000,000 in Federal Funding for Economic Development & Infrastructure Projects
MCAmericas Realty, Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) have been selected as grant recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. Each organization has been awarded $500,000 for assessment and clean-up efforts. EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together...elpasoheraldpost.com
Comments / 0