El Paso Organizations Awarded $1,000,000 in Federal Funding for Economic Development & Infrastructure Projects

The life and legacy of a beloved El Paso-area dentist was celebrated as the second class of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine was formally introduced on Monday. Family and friends of Ross C. Fruithandler, D.D.S., who passed away at the age of 59 on March 31, 2021, were on hand to welcome the class of 2026 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Before welcoming the new class of dental students, the Fruithandler family was present for the unveiling of the Dr. Ross C. Fruithandler Dental Suite at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO