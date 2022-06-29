ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Organizations Awarded $1,000,000 in Federal Funding for Economic Development & Infrastructure Projects

MCAmericas Realty, Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) have been selected as grant recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. Each organization has been awarded $500,000 for assessment and clean-up efforts. EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together...

National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Funds TTUHSC El Paso Research

A researcher in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer was recently awarded a grant from the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation to study a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer. Assistant Professor Ramadevi Subramani Reddy, Ph.D., received $25,150 from the foundation to study...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso City Council Releases City Manager and City Attorney Evaluations

The City Council released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman. According to the El Paso Charter both the City Manager and City Attorney report to the nine (9) City Council members. In June of each year the City Council evaluates the performance of their two employees in accordance with each employee’s respective employment agreement and within the applicable laws.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Project BRAVO water assistance program to run until Sept. 2023

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Project BRAVO is pleased to announce its new water assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a temporary program funded through the American Rescue Plan and will end in September 2023. County of El Paso households with an annual income at or below 150% percent of […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso County, TX
Late El Paso Dentist’s Legacy Honored as Second Class of Hunt School of Dental Medicine Students are Introduced

The life and legacy of a beloved El Paso-area dentist was celebrated as the second class of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine was formally introduced on Monday. Family and friends of Ross C. Fruithandler, D.D.S., who passed away at the age of 59 on March 31, 2021, were on hand to welcome the class of 2026 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Before welcoming the new class of dental students, the Fruithandler family was present for the unveiling of the Dr. Ross C. Fruithandler Dental Suite at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.
EL PASO, TX
bankersdigest.com

WestStar Promotes 10 Team Members in El Paso

El Paso-based WestStar recently announced the following officer promotions. Jacqueline Salais: senior vice president, audit director. Ruby Vigil: vice president, district manager retail banking. Xavier Parra: vice president, branch operations administration manager. Angelica Quinonez: assistant vice president, Viscount branch manager. Robert Spencer: assistant vice president, construction lender. WestStar Title. Janette...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Water prepares for monsoon season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After enduring heavy damages from record rainfall events in 2021, El Paso Water is preparing for this year’s monsoon season. The Public Service Board approved an emergency resolution June 8, allowing the utility to expedite resulting storm repairs immediately following damages to storm water structures.   To date, 43 projects totaling […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures overnight Tuesday on Loop 375, I-10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There are several road closures throughout El Paso Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that might impact your commute. I-10 East at Loop 375 Interchange, road work, Loop 375 North exit closed, clearing time 6 a.m. I-10 West @ Loop 375 Exit 34 closed, clearing...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Families frustrated with long execution dates for El Pasoans on death row

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Across the country and here in the Lone Star state, those convicted of serious crimes are spending a lot more time behind bars awaiting execution. KTSM 9 news anchor, Brenda Medina delves into how the system works and its impact on victims’ family members.  It was a sunny November day, just […]
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD announces new Parkland HS athletic coordinator

The Ysleta Independent School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Leigh McWhorter as the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at Parkland High School, effective July 1. McWhorter, who currently serves as a teacher and varsity offensive coordinator at Franklin High School, has 20 years of experience...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HSI investigating multi-agency task force shooting in Far East EP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – One person was shot in a multi-agency law enforcement incident Wednesday afternoon in Far East El Paso. It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Joe Battle Blvd. According to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department, a person with a gunshot wound was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hearing held Wednesday in Las Cruces for PD officer

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) –  Wednesday was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second-degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop. Wednesday’s hearing featured multiple motions from the state and the defense. Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter, but the Office of the Attorney General […]

