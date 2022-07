Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has given an estimation for how long he’ll remain a prominent figure inside the Octagon for. Holloway has been one of MMA’s biggest entertainers since stepping on the sport’s biggest stage for the first time in 2012. During his decade in the UFC, “Blessed” has shared the cage with the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, José Aldo, and Brian Ortega, and has secured a place in the featherweight GOAT debate courtesy of a two-year reign that included three defenses.

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO