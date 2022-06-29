ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Memorial Services Planned For Long-Time Phelan Resident & Community Leader Charlie Johnson

By Don Fish Jr
4newsplus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Charlie Johnson. Charlie was a dedicated servant of his community. In the over 30 years he has lived in Phelan, he has served on many committees, boards and focus groups, many of which helping to shape...

4newsplus.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams laid to rest at Mount Sinai

Community Celebration to take place Saturday, July 2nd, at 11am, @ Plummer Park. Ruth Forster Williams was laid to rest this morning, Friday, June 1st, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Family and Friends and many community members were in attendance to show their final respects. Williams passed after a series of strokes left her in a coma. She was 84 years old.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
newsmirror.net

Thousands attend Five Winds Country Music Festival in Yucaipa

Thousands of concertgoers flocked to El Dorado Park in Yucaipa over the weekend to attend the inaugural Five Winds Country Music Festival. According to Yucaipa event planners, over 4,200 fans attended the two-day event. With heavy security and police presence, there wasn’t a single arrest or reported altercation during the...
YUCAIPA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn, both from Lake Hughes, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Sunday night north of Santa Clarita. The crews actively responded to the area of Pine Canyon Road near Tweedy Lakes in Lake Hughes north of Santa Clarita at about 10:15 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Memorial Services#Community Leader#The Tri Community Kiwanis#Pphcsd Board#National Coach#National Referee
daytrippen.com

Cooks Corner Orange County Roadhouse

Cooks Corner has been serving grub at the entrance to Live Oak Canyon Road in Orange County since the 1920s. Cooks became a full bar when prohibition ended in 1933. Back then, this part of Orange County was out in the middle of nowhere; today, tracts of homes are slowly surrounding the property.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelan, CA
claremont-courier.com

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Jerry and Maury Feingold, of Claremont, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7. They marked the occasion by hosting a family dinner that included each of their three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Their wedding ceremony and reception took place July 7, 1962 at the Temple of Aaron...
CLAREMONT, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
4newsplus.com

VFW Post 9415 Cooks Up Guacamole And Salsa Competition; Still Time To Enter Your Salsa

Guacamole and Salsa are up for your taste bud’s approval Saturday, July 23rd at 12:00 p.m. noon at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9415, 4892 Nielsen Rd., Phelan VFW 9415. Hot or Mild, winners will be decided by a panel of judges and by you, the hungry audience. There is a $5.00 fee to enter your dish into the “hot” competition including the Chili Pepper Contest. Admission is free. Entrants R.S.V.P. by 7/16/2022 to 760-868-1999.
PHELAN, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

REV grad’s new gig: USC Trojan Marching Band drum major

Jacobo Herrera, a Redlands East Valley High School graduate, is the new face of the USC Trojan Marching Band, also known as the “Spirit of Troy.” Each time he dons the drum major’s custom armor, sandals and tunic and raises the highly polished sword, he becomes the embodiment of the USC fighting spirit.
REDLANDS, CA
daytrippen.com

Silverado Canyon Cafe Rustic Orange County Diner

Silverado Canyon Cafe is located in the tiny town of Silverado in the hills above Orange County. It’s hard to believe that less than 20 miles from Disneyland, such a place still exists. The food here is your basic diner fare hamburgers, sandwiches, and breakfast items. Most customers are...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inglewood residents demand short-term regulations after deadly shooting at house party

A deadly shooting has residents in Inglewood demanding the city establish regulations for short-term rentals.Residents called into the Inglewood City Council meeting Tuesday night, blasting the lack of rules in place for such properties."Mayor Butts, fulfill your promise to Inglewood. Inglewood deserves protections at least as strong as Santa Monica's," one woman said. "Inglewood should limit short-term rentals to primary residences and require all stays be supervised by an on-site host." The issue of short-term rentals erupted after a birthday party in January ended with a shooting that killed four people. The woman celebrating her birthday, 20-year-old Breahna Stines, and her sister, 25-year-old Marneysha Hamilton, were both killed."People have raised their families here for generations. I am not OK with people coming in and out in our neighborhoods to party and abuse our family culture," said another woman who was at the meeting.But those who want to rent out their homes to home sharing sites like Airbnb and VBRO argue the option is needed for families who need to supplement their income.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy