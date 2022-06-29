ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

41st Wesson Memorial Run on Fourth of July

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time to lace up for the 41st Wesson Memorial...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ocean Springs chamber director added to state board

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Cynthia Sutton, Executive Director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce/Main Street, has been named to the Mississippi Main Street Association’s Board of Directors, representing District 1. Sutton will serve as one of three district representatives, alongside Senatobia’s Jamie Sowell of District 2, and Booneville’s...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Wesson, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Lifestyle
City
Ocean Springs, MS
ourmshome.com

Kitchen Sisters Meal Prep, Serving Healthy & Delicious Food to Pascagoula

Kitchen Sisters Meal Prep just opened their storefront in downtown Pascagoula, and they’re serving up delicious food that is good for the mind, body, and soul. Blair Purty and her sister Hayley Espey, along with Lydia Hayward, are passionate about bringing healthy, convenient food to their community. Their business...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG

The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival headlines this 4th of July Weekend’s 5 Things To Do, brought to you by Mountain Dew

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!
GRAND BAY, AL
The Daily South

Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Walker
wxxv25.com

Protecting your pets during loud 4th of July celebrations

Pets can also get scared during 4th of July celebrations. Many don’t like the loud fireworks. The Jackson County Animal Shelter is already about at max capacity, but they’re expecting to take in even more on July 5th, one of their biggest intake days. That’s because so many...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Fourth Of July#Mile Run
AL.com

10 places to visit in Fairhope

The coastal Alabama city of Fairhope is known for being artsy and colorful, from its many galleries to the personalities who inhabit it to the very streets themselves, which are lined year-round with flowers. It’s a place where the lush oak trees are dripping with Spanish moss, where residents gather to watch the sun set every night as if it’s the first time ever, where children learn to throw cast nets in Mobile Bay and where “charming” can be used to describe every aspect of life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
utv44.com

New TikTok trend leaves a bad impression on Gulf Coast beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new TikTok trend is threatening wildlife and leaving a bad impression on beachgoers along the Gulf Coast; The challenge is to see how deep you can dig a hole along the shore. Holes up to five feet deep and four feet wide are becoming...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope Swim advisory issued for Mobile Bay at Orange Street Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday issued a public swimming advisory for the waters of Mobile Bay at Orange Street Pier in Fairhope. The health department advises the public that two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in these area may lead to an increased risk of illness.
FAIRHOPE, AL
ourmshome.com

The Mystery of Pascagoula’s Phantom Barber

Eighty years ago, it was the summer of 1942, and Pascagoula, like many other small towns across the country, was doing its part for the war effort. Because of its coastal location, Pascagoula was a prime place to build warships at nearby Ingalls Shipyard. Soon the population of this sleepy town increased quickly from about 5,000 to 15,000 due to people moving in to work at the shipyard.
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy