ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn 6 Fishing Boat For Sale

By Dasha
newheadlines.art
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn 6 Fishing Boat For Sale. Address 2200 emmons ave brooklyn, ny 11235. 96 trophy fishing boat w/trailer $3,000 ( long island ). Sydney turramurra nsw, new south wales Inspires everyone to get outdoors. New and used boats for sale in new york. Source: www.boatsonline.com.au. Source: www.boatsonline.com.au. Source: www.facebook.com....

newheadlines.art

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dance floor fight erupts on cruise ship before docking in NYC

NEW YORK — A fight broke out on the dance floor of a Carnival cruise ship as it returned to New York City on Tuesday, authorities said. According to the New York City Police Department, the fight broke out in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5:20 a.m., WPIX-TV reported. The fight began as a scuffle and escalated to as many as 60 people, according to the television station. The cruise ship was near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge when the fight erupted, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
NBC New York

Dramatic NYC Jet Ski Rescue Caught on Camera

A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said. Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for a seven-story residential building at 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx. Designed by S. Wieder Architect and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Long Island#Fishing Boat For Sale#New South Wales Inspires
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

This Reddit User Created a Map Featuring Over 500 Landmark NYC Restaurants

If you're looking to explore NYC's authentic and iconic dining scene but don't know where to start, Reddit might be of help. Jake Hook, a savvy Reddit user who goes by the username of Easy_Potential2882, decided to put all of the most iconic landmark restaurants, bars, and cafes of the New York City area together on one map. The rules to make it onto their list are simple: it has to be a classic, local-favorite spot, and it needs to have been established before the year 2000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Place
Sydney
News 12

Woman is killed by subway after falling onto tracks in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday. The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Two NYC e-bike riders killed, another critically hurt in separate crashes during 24-hour span

Two e-bike riders were killed and another was fighting for his life in separate New York City crashes less than 24 hours apart, police said. In the latest incident, a 57-year-old woman was biking against traffic on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park, Brooklyn, when she slammed into a truck at 59th St. just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The 4 Best Hidden Gems for Playing Blackjack and Poker in Brooklyn

If you’re interested in making the most of your poker and blackjack casino experience in Brooklyn, you need to find the best and most reputable gambling establishments. You also need a good gambling strategy, and the basic blackjack strategy chart can greatly help you in that field. Our text...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

7 people injured in New York Crash involving a MTA Bus, a car and a work truck

7 people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a car, a MTA bus and a truck in New York City during Tuesday rush hour. The accident took place on Ralph Avenue near 66th Street in Old Mill Basin, Brooklyn, NYC around 5:40 pm. The driver of a Toyota Camry was trying to pass a MTA bus on the left lane when he side swiped the bus and careened across the street and into a work truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Two Predominantly Black Areas in Southeast Queens Designated as Historic Districts

Two residential areas in southeast Queens were designated historic districts yesterday by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. The commission created two separate historic districts—the Cambria Heights-222nd Street district and the Cambria Heights-227th district. Both areas, which consist of Tudor-style houses, have traditionally been occupied by the African American and Afro-Caribbean communities.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy