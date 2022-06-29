Sam Asghari Calls Married Life With Britney Spears ‘Surreal’: We Have Our ‘Fairytale’

Image Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari aren’t hiding their joy in the weeks following their star-studded June 9 wedding! Sam, 28, told GMA in a new clip that the longtime couple finally got their “fairytale.” “I have to wear this thing now!” he said while showing off his wedding ring. The gesture was in response to a question about how marriage is, ahead of a full interview set to air June 29. “It’s heavy, so I’m getting a workout with it,” a visibly thrilled Sam added, as he pumped his fist to show the weight.

The Iranian American actor and model lightly referenced Britney’s restrictive 13-year-conservatorship while noting their long wait to marry. “You know, it’s just surreal, man,” he told GMA correspondent Will Reeve. “It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us. And we imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was.”

Britney and Sam got engaged in September 2021, with Sam gifting his longtime love a stunning brilliant cut solitaire diamond ring. The romantic betrothal came just two months ahead of the official end of her conservatorship on November 12, 2021. Britney and Sam joyously announced a pregnancy via Instagram on April 11. But the “Toxic” singer and her sweetheart announced that she’d miscarried on May 14.

Sam and Britney pushed forward with plans for a surprise wedding at her former Thousand Oaks, California estate. But drama unfolded again when ex-husband Jason Alexander entered the property and attempted to crash the ceremony before being arrested. It didn’t seem to stop the couple from having a dream-wedding, and Britney has since purchased a stunning new 12k square-foot, 12M dollar mansion in ritzy Calabasas, California. The property sits near ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s home, where her two teen sons live.

A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Britney was looking for something specific to build her fairy tale life in with Sam. “This new home is not only closer to her boys, but also offers her and Sam a fresh start, a new beginning, so to speak,” the source told HL earlier in June.