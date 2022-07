It’s time for a change. The town of Onley needs a good makeover. Elections are coming up this November and we need an entirely new council. It is very sad that only a few people come to the meetings. I can understand why. The meetings are long and drawn out and very little gets accomplished. The council members vote on things, forget that they voted on a subject, and months later vote again on the same topic that was already voted on.

ONLEY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO