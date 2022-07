The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth has announced two new hires. Robert (Bob) Hampton has joined the bank to serve as executive vice president/chief credit officer. He has been in banking for more than 25 years and previously serves as a bank examiner for the Texas Department of Banking for 11 years. Hampton comes to The National Bank of Texas from American State Bank in Tyler where he was executive vice president/chief credit officer. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO