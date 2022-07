Hopes of the Dodgers going on a tear after going 5-1 last week were quickly dashed with back-to-back losses at Coors Field. One of which, was LA’s first shutout loss to Colorado since 2011. Apart from Clayton Kershaw’s disastrous start on Tuesday, the pitching staff has done their part despite the team entering Wednesday’s game with a 12-12 record for the month of June. Which is why manager Dave Roberts believes the offense is to blame for some of the team’s struggles.

