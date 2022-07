One move the Denver Broncos made in free agency was adding Ben Braden, who is familiar with the new coaching staff. Nathaniel Hackett, Justin Outten, and Butch Barry have a tough job ahead of them to figure out who the five best offensive linemen are to be their starters and their four or five depth pieces. The question is, how much does or can Braden play into that conversation?

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO