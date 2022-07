Shane Walker has informed Overton County News of his intent to seek re-election as County Commissioner District 2. Following is his statement. “I, Shane Walker, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for re-election for County Commissioner for District 2. I am married to Jennifer (Spears) Walker and we have been blessed with 3 sons, Avery, Jaxon, and Reed. I am a lifelong resident of Overton County and feel it is my duty to do all that I can to continue to make it a place where you can be glad to raise your family. This is why I have chosen to reseek this position.

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO