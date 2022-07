One of NYC’s comedy treasures is the weird and wonderful talents and comedy of one Tim Platt. Purveyor and performer of charmingly off beat shows including his musical variety show Made of Bugs and the wild Evening of Wedding Speeches where comics give the most unhinged wedding speeches they can, Platt has earned a special place in NYC comedy that you ought to get to any time his putting anything up.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO