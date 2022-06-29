Dollar Bay’s Hill transfers from Bay to Finlandia

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO