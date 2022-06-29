ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Bay, MI

Dollar Bay’s Hill transfers from Bay to Finlandia

By Mike Ludlum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Davin Hill has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. Hill is planning on majoring in Accounting. Hill played one season (2021-22) at Bay College. He shot 87.5% from the line helping the Norse...

WLUC

Fox Motors hosting ‘Fox Fuels My Fourth’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fox Motors has announced that it will be holding the fourth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth event Friday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. Locations participating in the Upper Peninsula will be Negaunee and Marquette. Each location will be providing $50.00 (limited supply) in gas per loyal Fox customer.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

First night of rehearsal for musical in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical in Marquette County is now in full swing with its rehearsal. The first day of dress rehearsal for “Something Rotten” started Friday evening with a run-through of the show. The troupe will rehearse until opening day next Wednesday. Quinn Skelly, who plays the role of “Lord Clapham,” said the trickiest part of the musical can be the dancing.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with these festive treats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new hotel opens in Houghton, farm-fresh berries are ready to be picked in Gladstone, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center prepares for a community yard sale, the International Food Fest returns to Marquette’s Lower Harbor and Ishpeming’s Blue Notes gets ready for their first concert in three years.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

South Range long-time event organizer announces retirement

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time organizer of Fourth of July activities in South Range has announced he is moving on. For the last 15 years, Michael Renier has been a pivotal organizer on the South Range Fourth of July Committee. Serving as the committee president, he has been...
SOUTH RANGE, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC HOUGHTON IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE ONTONAGON SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Mama Russo’s in Ishpeming searches for new ownership

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand in Upper Michigan is looking to pass its legacy on to a new owner. John Korhonen and his wife Jean opened Mama Russo’s in 2001 after their family’s Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One Foods. Mama Russo’s has since become one...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

Fox Motors provides customers with free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette county car dealership gives free gas to customers

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County motorists got a surprise at the pump, just before the fourth. Gasoline was given away Friday afternoon at the Holiday gas station in Negaunee. Fox Motors gave away $50 to 30 Fox customers. The General Manager of Fox Negaunee, Matt Forward said this event is special for the dealership.
NEGAUNEE, MI
100.7 WITL

Inside An Old U.P. Copper Mine: Ontonagon County, Michigan

If you’ve ever wanted to walk through an underground mine tunnel system, here’s your chance…and it’s legal. Sitting abandoned for approximately 50 years, the Adventure Mine is located in Greenland Township, Ontonagon County, right at the base of the Keweenaw Peninsula. It opened for the first time in 1850 and lasted 12 years until 1862. It was purchased in 1863 and named the Adventure Copper Company, and re-named in 1898 as the Adventure Consolidated Copper Company.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating a possible wildlife attack that allegedly took place Sunday in Houghton County’s Portage Township. The alleged attack was reported to the DNR on Monday. Officers are continuing to seek proof that a wildlife attack occurred....
PORTAGE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming’s Historical Society offers cemetery tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - History buffs are thrilled as the Ishpeming Area Historical Society is offering historical tours of the city’s century-old cemetery. At about an hour long, the guided tour brings residents to various gravesites while also giving historical context of the people buried. Historical Society Vice President...
ISHPEMING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family still searching for grandmother 41 years after she disappeared from social club near Marquette

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Helen Leone Dymond left a party at a private social club in National Mine, Michigan and was never seen again. That was 41 years ago. National Mine is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is 25 miles south of Marquette. Dymond, then 48 years old, was last seen walking south on CR-476 after leaving the Tilden Township Club, a private social club in National Mine, Michigan on June 28, 1981.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is coming to Ishpeming this week. On Friday, Downtown Ishpeming will be littered with vendors, live music and sidewalk sales. The annual event kicks off the holiday weekend as the U.P. prepares for tourists from everywhere. Event organizers say there will be...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette County man charged with torture, assault

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man was arraigned for eight felony charges Thursday after a report of domestic violence at K.I. Sawyer on Monday, June 27. Branden Klyk was arraigned in the 96th District Court Marquette and is at the Marquette County Jail on a $280,000 bond. Forsyth...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

