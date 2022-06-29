ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green East Little League defeats Franklin-Simpson Little League 15-4

By Brett Alper
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green East 10-12 All-Star Little League’s road...

www.wbko.com

wkdzradio.com

Truck And Tractor Pulls Headline Western Kentucky State Fair

The Mid-South Truck and Tractor Pulls, a corn hole tournament, and wrestling highlight activities for the final two nights of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair Board member Tony Meacham says 4,274 patrons passed through the gates Thursday for Christian County Farm Bureau Day. The fair has attracted more than 31,800 visitors so far. Meacham says the last two days still hold plenty of fun activities.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man invited to ESPN’s hot dog eating contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He doesn’t care how the sausage is made, only how many he can eat in one sitting. Bartley Weaver has been in the competitive eating game for three years. “My first professional competitive beaten competition was in Owensboro, Kentucky at a barbecue fest,” Weaver...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

View from the Hill: Woman’s Legacy Fund launches to honor 50th anniversary of Title IX

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clemette Haskins, Claire Donahue, and Alyssa Cavanaugh--just a few of the legends that helped put women’s sports on the map at WKU. “Just over six months after Title IV was passed, President Dero Downing approved intercollegiate athletic competition for women and WKU never looked back. Now, nearly fifty years later, Downing’s granddaughter has helped launch the Women’s Legacy Fund that will impact programs for generations to come.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Curtis Turley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. One man in Warren County is helping young men gain friendships and mentors. Most of the young men at Camp Focus are fatherless, but Coach Curtis Turley is making sure...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Thunderfest kicked off with ribbon cutting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kiwanis Club is back with their 51st firework spectacular, Thunderfest. Things were kicked off this evening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Kiwanis Club members, Thunderfest sponsors, and members of the local government. “We have received $42,000 in donations from our sponsors. I think...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jumping into July: Hot, humid, isolated PM storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up June on a hot note and the start of this month will be just as warm. Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cave City’s fireworks will light up Sunday night

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The fireworks show in Cave City will be held at 807 Mammoth Cave Road on Sunday. The show can be viewed from anywhere nearby, including the restaurants and hotels nearby. The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department will be on site for safety. The venue is...
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man competing in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many hot dogs can you eat in ten minutes? One local man is going to find out when he’s a contestant on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN!. Bartley Weaver is the first Kentuckian ever to be in the contest on Coney Island. The 16 contestants will take the stage on July 4th to see how many hot dogs they can eat in ten minutes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pro Choice protesters march through downtown BG to County Courthouse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday evening, people gathered together in the heart of Downtown Bowling Green to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Pro choice protesters met and created signs outside of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. Then, they took off through downtown toward the Warren County Justice Center.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Muhlenberg, Christian County to receive share of $1.7 million secured for Kentucky Airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Friday the Federal Aviation Administration will provide $1,706,848 through the Airport Improvement Program to fund infrastructure projects at five Kentucky airports. The grant announcement includes $1,033,472 to construct a new airport in Sparta, $437,400 to improve the safety...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Where to watch fireworks approved by burn ban

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Women’s Rights BG Group rallies against abortion ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although abortions are now temporarily legal in Kentucky, many believe the fight has only begun. Attorney General Daniel Cameron filing a motion to appeal the block on the abortion ban law. One group in Bowling Green decided to organize a march to make sure their...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Steamy Conditions to Last Awhile!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was spotty in nature, but a few lucky folks got in on spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Higher humidity also made a comeback, and the “muggies” are back to stay through the holiday weekend!. Unsettled weather will be with us well...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

July’s 3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House Ministires

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hope House Ministries exists to alleviate physical and spiritual poverty through gospel restoration. We focus on serving those in downtown Bowling Green and the greater Warren County area. Our ministries are funded by the generosity of churches, businesses, and people just like you. Poverty is much deeper than lacking material possessions. Poverty is rooted in broken relationships with others, with ourselves, with creation, and ultimately with God. Everything we do is about gospel restoration. Our goal is to alleviate poverty through restored relationships. We accomplish this through faith-based education, transportation, workforce development, addiction recovery, and financial empowerment. Our Community Store is located at 485 Glen Lily Rd.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

