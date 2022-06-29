Bowling Green East Little League defeats Franklin-Simpson Little League 15-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up June on a hot note and the start of this month will be just as warm. Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.

