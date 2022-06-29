Everything You Need To Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2

Who’s ready to go running up that hill? The Stranger Things season 4 finale is nearly here!

*warning: this article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 1*

Ever since Volume 1 was released on May 27, fans everywhere have been anxiously awaiting Volume 2 of Stranger Things ’s totally thrilling fourth season. After an explosive part 1 ending, leaving so many characters’ fates hanging in the balance, we’re almost ready to find out what happens to Hawkins.

Will El fully get her powers back? Will she be able to finally defeat her childhood nemesis, Vecna, and save the town and her friends? Will anyone from the gang be – gasp – killed?

Only time will tell! And no, we don’t mean by that creepy grandfather clock…

While you wait, here’s all the information you need to know about Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2:

When is the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date?

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 will officially be released on Friday, July 1, 2022 , just in time for the holiday weekend!

What time does Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release?

Volume 2 will premiere at precisely midnight PST, so 3 a.m. EDT, on July 1.

Where can I watch the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 trailer? And what does it show?

The special trailer for part 2 of Stranger Things 4, AKA the season’s grand finale, starts narrated by the ominous (but maybe not totally evil?) Dr. Brenner, clearly speaking to El. It ends with Vecna creepily muttering “Your friends have lost,” and there are lots of short snippets in between, showing everything from the Upside Down, to the gang gearing up, to precious moments between different characters.

Watch it for yourself here:

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 will be made up of only two episodes , but they are quite a bit longer than others in the series. See more below.

How long are the episodes in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Episodes 8 and 9, which make up Volume 2, will be a bit longer than normal (especially the finale). Episode 8 will be 1 hour and 25 minutes long and episode 9 will be about 2 hours and 20 minutes (basically its own movie!).

Who are the new characters in Stranger Things season 4?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 introduced us to a bunch of new characters, not all of whom made it through the full length of episodes (or even one!).

There’s Chrissy, played by Grave Van Dien, the popular cheerleader who was the first student Vecna possessed. Her very gruesome death in the first episode set off the entire new mystery of season 4.

Then there was the nerdy reporter who couldn’t leave Nancy’s side, Fred Benson, played by Logan Riley Bruner. He was Vecna’s second victim.

For some needed comic relief came Jonathan’s much-loved stoner friend and Surfer Boy Pizza deliverer, Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco.

And last but not least is our favorite D&D leader Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), who has been wrongly blamed for the murders taking place in Hawkins and has seamlessly become part of the gang to help solve the mystery.

Who dies in Stranger Things season 4?

None of the main characters… yet ! But co-creator Ross Duffer has said in an interview with Variety that viewers should be “concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” while actor Joseph Quinn (who plays Eddie Munson) ​​describes the last few episodes as complete “carnage.”

What will be the last season of Stranger Things ?

Luckily, it isn’t the end yet! We still have another whole season – Season 5 , but sadly the Duffer Brothers have announced that will be the last. There’s no news yet on when exactly Season 5 of Stranger Things will premiere.