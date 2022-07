On June 28, 2022, Judge Werner moved to his highest court to be with his Savior. A native of Greenville County, son of the late Ralph and Flossie McDade Werner, his love for helping people solve their problems encompassed 39 years as a Greenville County Magistrate with his retirement in 2006 at which he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto from the Governor for his service to the community.

