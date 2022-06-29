Legalizing Nunchucks In New York City

I have lived in the Capital Region most of my life, give or take a long stretch in Ohio. You would think I would know some facts about our great state of New York. Well, apparently not, as I did not even know our state flower was a Rose! What? I thought it was a tulip, hence the Tulip Fest.
NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
Top New York officials are happy to announce new efforts to fight gun violence in the Empire State are starting to show "signs of progress." Gov. Kathy Hochul released new data on gun seizures, gun-tracing investigations and gun-related crime across New York State. "(This) indicates New York State's exhaustive efforts...
New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
New York State is one of the most prestigious states in America and living in the Great State of New York has many good things that come along with it. However, not everything about living in the Empire State is great. New York routinely ranks among states with the highest...
If you plan -- or think you might need to -- get tested for COVID in New York City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you better do it before Monday. NYC Health + Hospitals reminded New Yorkers on Friday that all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as its primary care sites will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday. And the timing isn't exactly ideal.
This article was originally published on Jul 1 at 1:07pm EDT by THE CITY. Sign up here to get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning. In January 2020, Rodneyse Bichotte stood before a spread of tables inside a nondescript brick building close to Brooklyn’s eastern shoreline, beaming at the people who had just voted to make her head of the borough’s Democratic Party.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday reiterated his stance that Rudy Giuliani should be prosecuted for falsely reporting a crime in the wake of an incident at a Staten Island supermarket last week. Adams made his comments during an appearance on “The Daily...
This June in New York City unfolded with a welcome, if not obviously connected, set of events: Pride Month, and the new Housing Blueprint from the administration of Mayor Eric Adams. As two transgender advocates who worked together last year on an LGBTQ+ housing plan, we see a number of ideas that our community has championed reflected in the new Housing Blueprint – a plan that will directly benefit LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.
New York, NY – The first person that Victoria Cooley, 34, a seasonal aid with the New York City Parks Department, called when she was told this week that June 30 was her last day was Joe Puleo, president of DC 37’s Local 983, which represents her and several thousand blue collar as well as skilled trades workers that work for the city.
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending July 1. This week, New York is “BACK”...
They say money can’t buy happiness, but cash is king for a group of wealthy New Yorkers who want to avoid using the bathroom while heading to the Hamptons. As traffic en route to the Hamptons has gotten so bad and public rest stops are on a decline, some New Yorkers have begun to see a doctor for medical procedures that reduces the urge to urinate, according to Insider.
New York, New York - Current NYC mayor Eric Adams weighed in on Rudy Giuliani's recent grocery store slap incident, and the former mayor isn't having any of it. At a ShopRite in Long Island on Sunday, an employee was arrested after Giuliani claimed he "assaulted" him. Video of the...
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that is poised […]
A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
COVID positivity rates in New York City have crept back up to late-January levels, as top doctors warn the city may be on the verge of a sixth wave of COVID-19 driven by the. "worst version" of the omicron variant yet. The city's rolling seven-day average positivity rate hit 9.94%...
