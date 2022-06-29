ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Battle With Lymphedema And Discusses Plans For A Podcast

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 102.3/92.7
 2 days ago

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Wendy Williams made an appearance on TMZ today where she opened up about her ongoing medical struggles and discussed starting over with a new career after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end earlier this month.

On the episode of TMZ Live , the talk show legend opened up about her ongoing battle with lymphedema, holding up her foot to the camera to reveal how swollen it has gotten from the condition. According to TMZ, the swelling is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, a condition which Wendy says makes her only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet.” But, in spite of the medical condition, she’s not letting it slow her down anytime soon.

In fact, when it comes to her career, the talk show maven explained that she’s “turning her back on TV, for now,” and instead, is choosing to produce her own podcast.  “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” she explained, making it clear to TMZ that she’s “100 percent retired” from her daily TV show. While she’s still in the planning stages of what her podcast will be, she has some celebrity guests in mind already which she revealed to TMZ earlier this year and could include the likes of Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and more.

Check out the full interview on TMZ , here .

We love to see Wendy still in good spirits and wish her a speedy recovery!

Majic 102.3/92.7

