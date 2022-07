The South Brunswick Township High School Class of 2022 is a group of graduating seniors that has learned to “handle and conquer adversity.”. “You are ready for [the adversity of the future]. You have experienced how to endure, how to go with the flow, how to change, change again, pivot then change back,” Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder said. “At the age of 15, you began facing challenges most adults had never faced and you came out on the other side with strength and resilience. You do not know it yet, but you are so prepared for what is coming next.”

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO