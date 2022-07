MCALLEN, Texas – It was a routine evening for the U.S. Border Patrol in this town just across the border from northern Mexico. It was also a night filled with drama. In the course of just a few hours on the southern border Thursday night, dozens of migrants were detained, clothes and personal items were left at a migrant landing spot on the Rio Grande and a drone likely belonging to a cartel could be seen apparently surveilling Border Patrol movements.

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO