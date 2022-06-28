ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Toronto FC (5 wins, 8 losses, 3 draws) welcomes the Columbus Crew (4-5-6) to BMO Field Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

Toronto FC has been disappointing this season, but it was a 5-game losing streak that really broke the camel’s back. They’ve yet to draw on the road and have 5-3-0 home record.

They’re captained by former USMNT M Michael Bradley. However, it’s F Jesús Jiménez who leads the team in scoring with 7 goals on the season. Toronto is allowing 1.88 goals per game.

The Crew have also struggled to find any rhythm this season. Columbus sits below Toronto in the standings due to their 6 draws. They haven’t been able to close out games well.

Having scored just 18 goals this season, the Crew are led by 2021 All-Star M Lucas Zelarayán with a team-high 4 goals. The Crew are 1-2-5 on the road this season.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:14 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Toronto FC +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Columbus Crew +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Draw +250
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -125 | U: +102)

Prediction

Toronto 2, Columbus 1

Money line (ML)

LEAN TORONTO +165.

Toronto has been absolutely awful on the road this season, but they’ve shown some life at home.

They have won 2 straight home games and have defeated the top 2 teams in their conference, NYCFC and Philadelphia, at BMO Field. Toronto has scored multiple goals in 5 of 8 home matches.

Columbus is coming off a Saturday draw at Real Salt Lake, so the turnaround from West Coast time back to East Coast along with the traveling may also pose a challenge.

While Columbus has more shots than Toronto on the season, they rank last in the MLS in shots on target. They’ve consistently failed to complete chances, and that should continue into their battle Wednesday.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET OVER 2.5 (-140).

Toronto is sloppy defensively, and it’s been tough to watch at times this season.

They’ve allowed 13 goals in 8 home matches and have gone over this total in all but one home battle, a 1-0 loss to Orlando Ciity. Even Columbus has topped this total in 4 of its last 7.

The Crew haven’t converted chances often, but they do rank in the top half of the league in passing rate. Against a weak defense, they should be able to break through at least once as moving the ball up the field should be far easier than against most other sides.

Toronto has the 2nd-most shots against in the MLS. The volume chances will be there for Columbus, and both sides should be able to convert the opportunities.

