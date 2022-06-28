FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC odds, picks and predictions

FC Cincinnati (7 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws) hosts New York City FC (8-4-3) at TQL Stadium Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

FC Cincinnati defeated Orlando City FC 1-0 at home last Friday, and they did so on the back of a dominant defensive effort, allowing just 0.2 expected goals. They’ve won 5 of their last 8 matches.

FCC is led by 23-year-old F Brandon Vazquez. With 8 goals on the season, Vazquez’s recent play has caught the eye of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. M Luciano Acosta is the team’s captain and has 8 combined goals and assists on the season.

As for NYCFC, they went on the road to Philadelphia and lost via a 96th-minute goal. Their lone goal of the 2-1 defeat was a penalty kick. NYCFC now sits 2nd in the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC is led by F Valentín Castellanos with 8 goals on the season. It’s truly been their defense that has them sitting in 2nd place, having allowed just 13 goals in 15 matches.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:04 p.m. ET.

Money line: FC Cincinnati +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | New York City FC +111 (bet $100 to win $111) | Draw +260

FC Cincinnati +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | New York City FC +111 (bet $100 to win $111) | Draw +260 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Prediction

FC Cincinnati 1, NYCFC 1

LEAN FC CINCINNATI OR TIE -135.

FC Cincinnati has played surprisingly well as of late. It looks like the expansion team, behind Vazquez is starting to figure things out.

While a 3-4-0 record at home may not look like success, FCC has had as many or more expected goals in all but 1 game, which was against the MLS’s best team, LAFC.

New York is coming off a disappointing effort against Philadelphia, and most of its success is based on thriving at home. NYCFC is just 2-3-1 on the road.

Also, Castellanos played a full 90 Sunday against the East’s best defense, Philadelphia. He may not see the full time again which would bode well for FCC.

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (+105).

While I don’t have a strong play in this game, the plus-money value on the under is enticing.

In the 5 games that FCC has played against an opponent that has allowed under 20 goals on the season, they’re 2-3 O/U. NYCFC has one of the best defenses in the league and has gone under in 6 of their last 7.

The only time they failed to, Philadelphia scored a 96th-minute goal and NYCFC scored on an 89th-minute penalty. NYCFC only has 6 multi-goal games, and they’ve only scored 5 goals in their 6 road matches.

Signs point to the under being the better value here, but considering FCC’s defense, I wouldn’t put a full-unit bet on the total.

