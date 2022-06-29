No victims found after reports of a shooting outside Culver City Mall
Police have found no victims after a reported shooting outside of Westfield Culver City.
According to the Culver City Police Department, the shooting happened outside the mall at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard in the parking lot. Investigators found bullet holes in several vehicles but found no victims at the scene.
There is no suspect information currently available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Comments / 1