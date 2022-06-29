ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Free Purdue Weed Science Field Day for Farmers

By Purdue University News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Purdue experts for the Purdue Weed Science field day on June 30 at the Throckmorton Purdue Agricultural Center (TPAC). Participants will learn about current weed science research, tour research plots, network with industry professionals...

hoosieragtoday.com

WISH-TV

Indiana plant to help with medical response to future pandemics

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Germany-based biomedical company Evonik says the expansion of its facility in Lafayette will help ensure that the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic. The company announced in early June it will build an additional facility at its current site in Tippecanoe County to manufacture lipids, molecules that encapsulate and deliver mRNA vaccines to cells in the body. The technology was used in the production of two COVID treatments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
offtackleempire.com

Adding USC and UCLA: Another F-You to Purdue

Happy Purdue Hate Friday. This year we decided the Big Ten would take the reins for us.*. *Just kidding. BuffKomodo’s got y’all at 11am CT. In more seriousness, there’s a certain beauty and poetry to Purdue—and most of the Big Ten West also-rans like Nebraska and Minnesota—finally reaching the 8-4 threshold, only to have this happen. (And I include Northwestern here, obviously.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Caterpillar opens doors to Lafayette plant amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations. General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 immediate-care centers

Ascension St. Vincent plans to close 11 immediate-care centers on Thursday, a move certain to affect scores of employees as well as patients who use those centers. The Indianapolis-based health system confirmed the closings to IBJ on Wednesday morning in a two-sentence statement, but provided no information on why it was closing the facilities.
offtackleempire.com

B1G 2022 // Let’s Talk about Purdue Basketball

So last year’s basketball season happened. It did not end particularly well for the Boilermakers and the disappointment of not winning the B1G regular season, B1G tournament, or being able to beat St. Peter’s will linger long within the dark, cold hearts of the collective Purdue Boilermakers fanbase. As someone who follows college basketball an unhealthy amount, I get that Purdue fans are upset - I am too. But the fanbase needs to take a deep breath, chill out, and stop acting like they are entitled to a Final Four whenever Purdue has a good team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
WLFI.com

America takes the stage at Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The classic rock band, America took to the stage at Loeb Stadium Thursday evening. The concert opened with the folk rock band, Miller, who's roots originate from Lafayette. At 8:30, America finally took the stage with over 2,400 people eagerly awaiting them. America also holds...
LAFAYETTE, IN

