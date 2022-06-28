ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesia bar workers face blasphemy charges over free drinks for people named Mohammed or Maria

 3 days ago
Indonesian authorities stripped a bar and restaurant chain in the capital Jakarta of its operating permit after police charged six employees with blasphemy over a promotion offering free drinks for people named Mohammed or...

