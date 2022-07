Kate Middleton has worn the Queen’s Duchess of Cambridge brooch for the first time in a new portrait of her and Prince William unveiled at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.The full-length painting shows the royal couple standing side-by-side and looking off to the right, with relaxed expressions on their face.In the portrait, Kate can be seen wearing the beautiful brooch which consists of a large pearl surrounded by a cluster of diamonds. A second, smaller pearl...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO