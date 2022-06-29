ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP senator avoids CNN questioning about January 6 developments

 3 days ago
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) avoided CNN and other reporters in Milwaukee, refusing...

Comments / 36

Norma Arcaute
2d ago

They're scamper8ng around trying to get out of legal problems . I say if u don't want yo do the time don't do the crime! It's that simple .

Reply
21
MARK HEILMAN
2d ago

Ron also backed the Foxconn deal that went belly up before it started. He get subpoenaed, and the DOJ is looking at him.

Reply
18
Den
1d ago

If ur not guilty of something like u say. Then why don’t u testify under oath that pretty much makes the truth come out

Reply
7
