Boise, ID

Boise High grad brings community together to counter local Baptist pastor

By By JEANNE HUFF
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

BOISE — Lizzy Duke-Moe, a Boise High School graduate who is attending Brown University in the fall, was spurred into action last week to counter a local Baptist pastor who called for the death of all gay people.

Duke-Moe said in an email that her mom, Keely Duke, and stepmom, Sarah Seidl are married — “they got married in Idaho,” Duke-Moe said, and her mother had shown her an article about the pastor’s sermons . “And immediately I wanted to do something.”

Duke-Moe quickly put together a workshop aimed to bring LGBTQ+ youth and their allies and supporters together with local clergy “to show hate is never the way in religion,” she said. “I am not religious but want people to learn about the intersection between LGBTQ+ rights and spirituality.”

The event took place at The Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise on Tuesday night. The panel of faith leaders included Rev. Joseph Farnes, a priest at All Saints Episcopal Church; Ben Cremer, a pastor at the Amity Campus for The Cathedral for the Rockies on Maple Grove; Rev. Jenny Hirst, from the Collister United Methodist Church; Rachel Piscette, teen advisor for the Ahavath Beth Israel Synagogue; and Clinton Smith, a member of the Boise Institute of Buddhist Study.

Another panel member, a trans woman, declined to give her name for fear of being targeted.

“Now is kind of a dark time,” she said, “It makes it more important. I feel like the inmates have been turned loose.”

For an hour, from 6 to 7 p.m., local youth members brought questions to the table to create “an open conversation,” said Duke-Moe.

“This is a moment to disprove antiquated views and to bring together our community. ... Hateful comments will never be the last words spoken,” said Duke-Moe.

Some of the questions from the audience of about 20 ages 15 to 20 included: How can LGBTQ+ people within faith communities find the support and space they need? How can they respond when scripture is quoted against them? How can faith communities encourage identity and provide platforms within both religious and non-religious LGBTQ+ groups? How can allies protect and build up their LGBTQ+ friends and family members?

The answers ranged from discussing the history of antiquated scripture passages that are routinely used by some, such as Pastor Joe Jones, to denigrate the LGBTQ+ community – they weren’t even included in the Bible until the 1940s said Pastor Cremer – to “celebrating love,” said Pastor Hirst, and “encouraging and sharing different perspectives,” said Piscette.

Calling some scripture passages “clobber passages,” because they are used to hurt others, Pastor Cremer spoke out against them. “In my deep study of scripture, you can’t condemn the LGBTQ+ community with scripture. You can’t. … if they’re using the Bible to condemn your personhood, it’s not worth the conversation.”

Rev. Farnes said, “If reading scripture does not build you up in love of God and love of neighbor — you’re interpreting it wrong.”

In speaking of how to deal with those who are disparaging, Smith said it starts with trying to find a common ground. “There’s a lot of people with a lot of hate,” he said. “ … We all walked in (tonight) with our baggage. We have to realize other people are carrying baggage, too.”

Duke-Moe said she has reached out to Pastor Joe Jones of the Shield of Faith Baptist Church multiple times, getting only a recorded phone message quoting a Bible scripture, Leviticus 20:13, that states, “If a man practices homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman, both men have committed a detestable act. They must both be put to death.”

“As a youth, we are tired of the polarization we are seeing in the world around us,” said Duke-Moe. “Through this event, we are leading by example on how to have conversations with people who have differing opinions from us.”

Pastor Hirst and Pastor Todd Mills of The Cathedral of the Rockies helped facilitate the workshop between the LGBTQ+ youth participants, their allies and leaders of different faith communities. “We’re hoping to turn down the volume on the messages of hate,” said Pastor Hirst.

Idaho Press

