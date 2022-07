David Zwirner presents recent works by Barbara Kruger. From 30 June to 12 August, 2022, David Zwirner gallery immerses visitors in the visual world of the American artist Barbara Kruger through the lens of her recent works. Set at the gallery’s three locations on West Street in New York, the exhibition marks Kruger’s first presentation at the venue since 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO