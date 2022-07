Before Saturday's game, Detroit Tigers right-hander Rony García reported shoulder soreness. The 24-year-old has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness, meaning he will miss Monday's start as part of the Tigers' doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. "MRI came back fine," manager A.J. Hinch said after Saturday's...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO