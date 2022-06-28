Lake County Hot Spot, June 28, 2022

I don't know if you noticed how our little community is doing lately, but here is what I noticed. I went to one of our local marts and the shelves were almost totally bare. I asked the lady at the cash register if they were going out of business. Also, they were all out of bags to put groceries in to take home. Shyly she said, no we are not going out of business. She said we can't get anyone to show up to work.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO