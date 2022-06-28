ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Lake County Hot Spot, June 28, 2022

lakecountyexam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 -- The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County...

www.lakecountyexam.com

Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Letter to the Editor: Sad state

I don't know if you noticed how our little community is doing lately, but here is what I noticed. I went to one of our local marts and the shelves were almost totally bare. I asked the lady at the cash register if they were going out of business. Also, they were all out of bags to put groceries in to take home. Shyly she said, no we are not going out of business. She said we can't get anyone to show up to work.
LAKEVIEW, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., June 27

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound white Nissan Xterra, operated by Cybil Nelson (35) of Bend, collided head-on. Both vehicles were destroyed by fire due to the crash. OSP Reconstruction members are investigating the crash. Erika Delrio was transported via life-flight to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger, Martha Carriedo (60) of Yuba City, CA sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Additional passengers, Magdalena Delrio (21) of Yuba City, CA and two male children, aged 1 and 2, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours. Any witnesses to the collision who were not already interviewed by investigators or those with information related to the crash are asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888. Reference Case #SP22-155016.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Letter to the Editor: Help Me Understand

Why is it so hard for people to understand that the speed limit on South 3rd Street is 25 mph and 20 mph during school hours?. I've been cussed out, flipped off and threatened by many people for asking them to slow down and for the life of me, I just want to feel safe on my own street, and that's all I've ever wanted because my wife Patty and I like living in Lakeview.
LAKEVIEW, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Trustees name Daly Fund selectees

At the Annual Meeting of the Trustees of the Bernard Daly Educational Fund held on Saturday, June 25, the Trustees selected students for the Bernard Daly Educational Fund and the Amy Heryford Ousley and James Heryford Ousley Educational Fund. The selection of Lake County students included 18 students of the 2022 high school graduating class.
LAKE COUNTY, OR

