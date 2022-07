SINGAPORE, July 2, 2022 - Today, global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse announced that Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," will be released on July 13, 2022. The Golden Apple Archipelago will greet Travelers again with brand-new areas, engaging stories, intriguing puzzles and treasures, and various island recreations. Meanwhile, Diluc and Fischl will sport fresh looks in their new outfits, while Kaedahara Kazuha and a bunch of old friends will be revisiting along with the new playable character Shikanoin Heizou.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO