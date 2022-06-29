ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Angle: Bad actors, shiny objects

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 29, 2022 - 08:01 - The Jan....

video.foxnews.com

E! News

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Watch: Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again. No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine. The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
The Guardian

‘More than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of another song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Souls: It’s Time We Give Up the Ghost

The idea that we have souls contributes to harmful legislation regarding criminal behavior, addiction, abortion, and the right to die. Science does not support the idea that we are animated by an immaterial soul. Accepting that we have no soul does not detract from life’s meaning; rather, it leads us...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Anti-Abortion Activists On Twitter Are Consistently Getting Owned By A Lake

These are strange times. When abortion became a right in the United States of America in 1973, few would predict that nearly 50 years later that decision would be overturned, when most Americans support the right to choose. Since the decision by the supreme court, individuals, world leaders, and lakes...
INTERNET
pethelpful.com

Dog Performing Every Trick in One Movement Will Leave You in Stitches

Do you ever wonder what goes through our dogs' minds when we ask them to do tricks? They're probably so annoyed with it, but they know a treat is coming by the end so they stick it out. Maybe that's why they pick up on tricks so quickly - do it for the treats! But what TikTok user @samantha.randall's dog does for a treat shows us that dogs like to work smarter, not harder.
PETS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Fans are Still Bothered by the Fat-Suit

I might say it a hundred times in a hundred days a lot of people likely have, but if there’s something out there that will offend people, and there usually is, there will be someone who will find a way to be offended. When the offense is real and is aimed at a particular person or a group of people then it’s easy to stand with the maligned and state that such an attack wasn’t necessary. But a fat suit? It’s not exactly sensitive to some folks, but the fact is that it’s a prop, an inanimate object to be used when necessary to transform one actor or another for a role that’s meant to be entertaining, provocative, and otherwise harmless because it isn’t meant to harm anyone. And yet, larger actors have apparently rallied around the idea that the fat suit is inherently harmful to others because it carried negative connotations that people have picked up on over the years. But that’s not all, since now the suit appears to represent the idea that bigger actors are being somehow phased out in Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Atlantic

Twice a Year, Reindeer Eyes Pull Off a Wonderful Magic Trick

Of all the eyeballs in Glen Jeffery’s office, only a very small minority are his. “Oh, I’ve got an office full of eyes,” Jeffery, a neuroscientist at University College London, told me. Over Skype, he fished one of his favorites out of an opaque vial: About the size of a golf ball and fringed with white tissue, it looked a bit like a poached egg with a slate-hued yolk. The prized specimen was a reindeer eye, an organ that has captivated Jeffery for decades because of the beguiling metamorphosis it undergoes each year in the animals’ Arctic home.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Woman's Over-the-Top Reaction to Feeding a Zebra Has People in Stitches

There are lots of activities that seem like a great idea until you're actually doing them. For some, that includes feeding zebras and other exotic animals, as one woman learned. TikTok creator Selena, who goes by @heyitsboogie on the app, recently posted a clip of her over-the-top reactions while getting...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Man marvels at ‘things my wife takes on holiday that just make sense’

Not all holidaymakers are born equal - some people just have a knack for packing a suitcase like a pro, as a viral TikTok video shows.One man’s wife has become a travel sensation for her smart, practical packing list for a summer holiday in a hotel.In a video entitled ‘Things my wife takes on holiday which just make sense’, Thomas Clifford marvels at a range of nifty time-savers and useful items his wife has introduced him to on their trips.The post has already had more than 1.1 million views and 35,200 likes as TikTok travellers take note of Mrs Clifford’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

See Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin for Historic Limited Series

Michael Douglas is Benjamin Franklin. The 77-year-old actor is portraying one of the Founding Fathers of the United States in an upcoming, historic limited series -- and Apple TV+ has debuted the first official image of the actor in character. Adapted from A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth...
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

A maths teacher accidentally made a music meme that trolled the world

The amazing story behind one of the most widely-shared classical music memes, and the teacher that taught us all a lesson. A few years ago, a tweet from a guy called Doug Mataconis shot around the world with 13,000 retweets, bringing laughter to many. The tweet featured an exam question,...
MUSIC
