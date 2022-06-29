Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

The state of Oklahoma made use of the death penalty for the first time in nearly seven years on Oct. 28, 2021, with the execution of John Marion Grant. In setting new dates for six executions, Attorney General John O'Connor said July 1: "Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted in 2016 to preserve the death penalty as a consequence for the most heinous murders. I’m certain that justice and safety for all of us drove that vote."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO