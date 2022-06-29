ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four former Notre Dame players named WNBA All-Stars

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Muffet McGraw isn’t long removed from coach, so her legacy in form of WNBA players will continue for some time. Eventually, we hope to see the same effects from Niele Ivey’s coaching. For now, Notre Dame fans should be pleased that four former Irish players have been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. No other university has more representation in this year’s event.

The number of Irish alumni in this year’s game became official with the announcement of the 12 reserves, On Saturday, they, along with the 10 selected starters, will be split up into teams captained by A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm. The teams then will face off in the game, which is being held in Chicago.

If you’re a Notre Dame women’s basketball enthusiast, you won’t be disappointed with this game. Here are the players for you to watch and reminisce about:

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 02: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces runs on the court during a game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces 97-90. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2019 first overall pick is in her first All-Star Game and also the only former Irish player who will start. Her 17.8 points a game are well above her career high.

Arikie Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Wings 84-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She made her All-Star debut worthwhile in 2021 when she was named MVP of the game. Her 60 3-pointers are the most in the league, and she’s its third-leading scorer at 19.5 points a game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 10: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She’ll be making her sixth All-Star appearance thanks to ranking fifth in the league in scoring (18.8 points a game). At her current pace, she will become the first player in league history to average 17 points and four assists a game seven times.

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots the ball against the New York Liberty during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

She has run her All-Star streak to four. She is averaging 16.6 points a game and ranks fifth in the league with 46 3-pointers.

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Sends Buddy Hield To L.A.

Last NBA offseason, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings had a trade agreed upon. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick were heading to Sacramento in exchange for Buddy Hield. It was so close to being finalized that the players were notified about the deal....
NBA
