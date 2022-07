MASON CITY, Iowa - Elder abuse has been labeled as a serious crime in Iowa. As of Friday, it's more punishable now that a new law is in effect. Senate File 522, which was passed by both the Iowa House and Senate and was signed by Governor Reynolds, creates criminal penalties for elder abuse and enhances tools for law enforcement. The law defines elder abuse as 'emotional abuse, neglect, isolation or sexual exploitation of an older individual,' or anyone over the age of 60.

