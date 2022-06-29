ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this submitted video, State Representative Dan...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
hoiabc.com

Candidate declares victory in tight PPS board race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after the election, Paris McConnell declared victory Thursday as continued ballot-counting solidified her position as the second-leading vote-getter in the race for a pair of seats on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 School Board. The Peoria County Election Commission tallied 32...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Bloomington#Politics State#Gop
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Community in mourning after former Champaign mayor passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Chicago magazine

The 575 Miles of the Mississippi River in Illinois

It is an underappreciated fact that Illinois has more Mississippi River than any other state: 575 miles from East Dubuque to Cairo. Underappreciated because the river does not play a large role in our state’s identity, as it does in Minnesota, or Missouri, or Tennessee, or Louisiana, or — of course — Mississippi. Most of the state’s people are clustered around Lake Michigan. Our largest river city is Moline, population 41,902. Here in Illinois, the Mississippi is, quite literally, a backwater.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County. Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Land Conservation Program enrollment opens in 68 counties

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Agriculture have amassed $50 million in federal and state tax funding to incentivize farmers and ranchers to set aside land for nutrient runoff prevention and water quality protection. Jamie Diebal, program specialist with the...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy