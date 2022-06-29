ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Approves End Of Combustion Engine Sales By 2035

By AFP News
 3 days ago
The European Union approved a plan to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2035 in Europe, the 27-member bloc announced early Wednesday, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions to zero. The measure, first proposed in July 2021, will mean a de facto halt to sales...

