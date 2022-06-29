EU Approves End Of Combustion Engine Sales By 2035

When Finland and Sweden recently announced an agreement with Turkey to join NATO, it highlighted just how ill-conceived Russia’s war on Ukraine has been from the start. Previously, the two Nordic countries had been stalwarts of neutrality, if not somewhat suspicious of the American-led alliance. But Russian President Vladmir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine changed all that. Finns and Swedes turned pro-NATO virtually overnight, sparking a scramble from their governments to join up as soon as possible. Admitting new members requires unanimous agreement from all the existing member states, which Turkey initially refused to grant. But after Finland and Sweden caved on a few critical points, the way is clear.

