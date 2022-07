The fact that KTM has won 18 of the previous 20 Dakar Rallies serves as proof that the brand is one of the most formidable manufacturers in the game. As such, it can be quite a challenge to build upon these already excellent ADV motorcycles. Whatever the case, Gregor Halenda of Saku Moto has achieved this with his most recent build, a modified KTM Adventure 890 R that has been outfitted in carbon fiber and top-notch off-road components.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO