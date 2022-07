EPHRATA - A local utility could soon expand its portfolio of energy-delivering resources in Grant County. This week, Grant PUD commissioners were briefed about the options the utility is considering to satisfy its long-term power needs. Such was presented during a showing of the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan. Per state law, electric utilities are mandated to develop a comprehensive plan with five and 10-year estimates projecting power generation and resources to meet the needs of their customers.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO