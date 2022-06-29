Video: GOP senator avoids CNN questioning about January 6 developments – CNN Video

If conservative Americans were as proud of their nation’s history as they claim to be, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to bury it under lies. Instead, we’ve seen Republicans nationwide having conniptions when forced to confront America’s grim legacy of discrimination. Book bans and whitewashed school lesson plans are all part of the hysterics, and we seem to hear more of those stories by the day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO