Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward.
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021. The addition includes a new MRI suite, a...
LINTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Indiana’s largest Independence Day parade prepares for yet another year of annual traditions. The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is one of the town’s continued Independence Day celebrations along with a carnival, live bands, contests, and fireworks. As Linton is only a few days...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Much-needed help is coming to the homeless community in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, Reach Services opened its new Pathways Day Center. The building is located at 504 S. 15th St. The organization aims to provide several resources in one centralized location. These include training,...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-vehicle crash caused the closure of a road in West Terre Haute for hours Thursday. The crash happened just after 6 pm on East Paris Ave. As seen in video from the scene, the vehicle collided with a utility pole causing it...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following a barricade situation in West Terre Haute. According to Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse, the barricaded subject threatened to shoot police and the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted. The heavy police presence caused Old Paris...
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new law to address overcrowding concerns at county jails will take effect July 1st. The law will reverse the state’s 2014 decision to send low level felons to county jails to serve their sentences. Local law enforcement officials believe this change will reduce the inmate populations at the county level.
