Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO