Peer Software, Pulsar Security to Enhance Ransomware & Malware Detection

Telefónica Tech announced the launch of a security monitoring service for operational technology (OT), and Internet of Things (IoT) environments. The service inspects network traffic to visualize the assets connected to the network, analyze and highlight vulnerabilities, and detect potential threats in the environment. The service includes a technological layer, based on the technology of Nozomi Networks , a leading company in OT and IoT cybersecurity bundled with managed services provided by Telefónica Tech. The service is managed by teams of OT & IoT specialists present in Telefónica Tech’s global network of 11 security operations centers (SOCs).
