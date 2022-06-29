ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nippon Electric Glass Develops Transparent Antenna for 5G Millimeter-wave

By Ray Sharma
Cover picture for the articleNippon Electric Glass has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a glass substrate, and a repeater, which uses radio wave lenses and does not require power supply, for 5G millimeter-wave wireless communication technology. These products will be exhibited at the fifth 5G Technology Expo to be held...

