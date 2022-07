Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. Commissioner Hughes was notified over the weekend of a possible fire at the landfill, but does not have any official details yet. Commissioner Peak announced the Ocoee Region Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity built a 4-bedroom house in Morelock Meadows, which is part of a new subdivision.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO